West Police honor fallen officer

WEST, Texas — The city of West Police Department took the time today to honor one of their own.

The department lost Marshal Michael Keathley on Thursday after contracting COVID-19.

They held a short memorial for Officer Keathley before the traditional West Fest parade began.

Everyone in the community was invited to attended and the whole town took a moment in silence to honor their fallen officer.

“We invited the family, obviously, and we we were honored that they were able to attend because ultimately this is for them, they’re feeling a very deep loss at this moment in time,” West Police Chief Darryl Barton said. “And it’s important to us that we convey that to them how he was loved here as well.”

Barton says Marshal Keathley is an irreplaceable man and whoever takes his position has big shoes to fill. Keathley leaves a great legacy in the West Police Department behind and will be missed for his kindness.