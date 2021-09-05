You could win a new Ford Bronco in this year’s Freedom Raffle

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, Texas — The city of Killeen and the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity will be raffling off a new 2021 Ford Bronco.

This will be at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport at 6 PM on Sept. 6. The raffle is a part of the habitat’s Freedom Raffle which helps build affordable houses across Central Texas.

Tickets will be available for purchase until 5 PM tomorrow. One ticket is $25 or you can buy five for $100.

Habitat for Humanity will be livestreaming the event on their Facebook and masks are mandated in the airport for those in attendance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected