You could win a new Ford Bronco in this year’s Freedom Raffle

KILLEEN, Texas — The city of Killeen and the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity will be raffling off a new 2021 Ford Bronco.

This will be at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport at 6 PM on Sept. 6. The raffle is a part of the habitat’s Freedom Raffle which helps build affordable houses across Central Texas.

Tickets will be available for purchase until 5 PM tomorrow. One ticket is $25 or you can buy five for $100.

Habitat for Humanity will be livestreaming the event on their Facebook and masks are mandated in the airport for those in attendance.