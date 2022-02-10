CENTRAL TEXAS – This afternoon, Beto O’Rourke unveiled his policy proposals to further fix Texas’ electric grid. The Democratic candidate for Governor has criticized Governor Abbott for leaving some issues unresolved.

About 300 supporters came fired up to hear O’Rourke’s message.

O’Rourke sharply criticized the Governor for what he says is not enough accountability for the state’s power generators and natural gas suppliers.

He’s proposing to sue some of those energy companies that made billions during the week of the 2021 winter storm… if he becomes Governor.

O’Rourke also says he will send money back to rate payers who’ve seen higher utility bills since the storm.

“They didn’t cause the mess, but they’re being forced to pay for it right now…We’re going to find that money from those who illegally profited off of the winter storm last year, they made $11 billion over the course of five days, and it was against the law. And so we’re gonna take them to court, get that money back and return it to the rate payer.”

Governor Greg Abbott was also in San Antonio for a meeting with business leaders.

His campaign has accused O’Rourke of “Fear Mongering” with these grid-focused events.