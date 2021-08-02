COVID-19 cases cause the shutdown of Temple Vehicle Registration Office

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

Temple’s Vehicle Registration Office is closed until at least Aug. 9th because of COVID-19 cases.

The Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke made the decision Monday evening after learning multiple staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The vehicle registration offices in Belton, Fort Hood, and Killeen will remain open.

Luedeke consulted with both Bell County Judge David Blackburn and officials with the Bell County Public Health District on how best to proceed.

All the employees with positive tests have been instructed to stay home and recuperate. The remaining staff have been asked to isolate and only return to work after a period of quarantine and a subsequent negative test.

Bell County staff in neighboring offices were made aware of the situation Monday evening and are following guidance from the Bell County Public Health District, depending on levels of exposure.

All Vehicle Registration appointments for the Temple office have been cancelled until Monday, August 9.

Appointments can still be made for either the Belton or Killeen offices by visiting the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector website.