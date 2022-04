BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The “Festival of Praise Tour” is back after 2 years off the road due to the Covid pandemic.

The event will be at the Bell County Expo Center, this Saturday.

Grammy, “Stellar and Dove” award-winning gospel great, Fred Hammond, will be joined by gospel superstars, Donnie McClurkin and Marvin Sapp.

The festival promises to be an unforgettable hand-clapping and foot-stomping worship explosion.

If you want to purchase tickets, you can visit the website here.