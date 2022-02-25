More chances for rain and some wintry precipitation will arrive early Saturday morning mainly for areas west of Gatesville and Lampasas. A brief period of freezing rain/drizzle could result in some slick spots during the morning hours, but temperatures should warm well above freezing during the afternoon.

Rain will be the most prevalent precipitation, but some sleet pellets may mix in at times. Light cold rain tapers off early Sunday morning before gradually ending from west to east by sunrise Sunday.

Drier conditions expected next week with no rain chances anticipated through late week. Warmer temperatures also make a return with daytime highs reaching the lower 70s by Wednesday.