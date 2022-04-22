Isolated thunderstorms may develop along a dryline late Saturday afternoon and evening across our far northern and western counties.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible across North Texas as a slow moving cold front approach from the north. The highest rain/storm chances on Sunday will be across North Texas. Minor flooding issues are possible, especially if/where an axis of heavy rain sets up.

The highest rain/storm chances shift across Central Texas on Monday.

Highs over the weekend will be in the middle 80s.