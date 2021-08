ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is promoting it’s lock box program for the elderly and those who have handicaps or limited mobility.

The department provides a coded key box on the outside of the person’s home that emergency responders could gain access to if they need to get into the house for any reason.

The department just got new lock boxes from a local real estate company. So if you know someone that this would benefit, feel free to call (512) 218-5500.