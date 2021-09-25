Oktoberfest to soon hit Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The city of Temple is gearing up to kick off it’s first Friday Oktoberfest on October 1.

The well known celebration will include live music from Jerry Haisler and the Melody Five on S 2nd street, Mike and the Middle Towns on S 1st Street, and Accord-a Princess and the Polka Posse.

Festivities will also include a public display of model-T Fords in the city hall parking lot, more live music, block parties, and vendor sales at multiple downtown locations.

Some merchants will have individual discounts and happy hour specials at downtown bars and restaurants.