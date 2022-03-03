TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one juvenile boy to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched at 6:21 p.m. to the 1200 block of S. 26th St. after a 15-year-old boy victim was shot.

The amount of times the 15-year-old victim was shot is unknown.

Temple PD is searching for three men who are suspects involved in the shooting. Two of the men are suspected to be driving a gray, four-door 2001 Lexus ES3 with the license plate number DWD7962.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital and is in stable condition.

Temple PD is still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.