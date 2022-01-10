TEMPLE, Texas -The Temple Police Department is seeking assistance from anyone with information about a Sunday night aggravated robbery.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call in the 800 block of N. Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned two armed unknown men approached and pointed a handgun at the victim. The men stole the victims phone before leaving in a black four-door car with a damaged rear bumper.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877.