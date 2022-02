One last round of wintry weather will be possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. A wintry mix of freezing rain and possibly light snow will impact areas mainly north and west of the Central Texas.

Little to no accumulation is expected, but motorists should continue to exercise caution. Temperatures will rise above freezing regionwide by late morning, and rain will prevail Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 40s.