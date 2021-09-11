Waco Police honor fallen heroes on 20th anniversary of 9/11

WACO, Texas — Waco Police Department, like many others, honored those gone but not forgotten.

The department held a ceremony this morning with the McLennan County first responders and community members at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.

They honored the 20 year anniversary for the innocent lives lost, the first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and those who continue to serve now.

The department wrote on Facebook: “For those who remember every moment, for those two young at the time and even those not yet born, we will never forget.”