Williamson County veteran eyes Senate run against Cornyn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County veteran Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar is “seriously considering” running against incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn. This comes after her narrow loss to Congressman John Carter last November; where she came within striking distance of victory in a district that historically went Republican by twenty points. On the heels of the loss, there were reports that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met with her.

This could set up an intense primary contest within the democratic party. Last month, news spread that San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro was considering a run at Cornyn as well and would make an announcement soon.

Joaquin is the twin brother of current Presidential candidate Julián Castro. The twins have roots in state political circles and Castro has shown early signs of setting up a statewide campaign.

Hegar threw a wrench in the works Tuesday morning with an early morning tweet saying “I’m taking a very close look at running. Stay tuned.” That tweet was followed hours later by a fundraising email to supporters, echoing the sentiment.

KXAN reached out to Sen. Cornyn’s campaign for a response to the news and is waiting to hear back.