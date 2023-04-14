BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Passed on November 10th, of last year, Proposition “A” contained a city ordinance decriminalizing possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.

Now District Attorney Henry Garza and County Attorney Jim Nichols. are challenging the City of Killeen, requesting an immediate temporary restraining order and removal of the ordinance in print forms from any and all publications.

“Cities aren’t free to just create a patchwork of what criminal laws they want to enforce and what criminal laws they don’t want to enforce. That’s something that has to be done statewide through the legislature,” said County Attorney Jim Nichols.

The Proposition “A” lawsuit targets municipal ordinances affecting enforcement of state criminal law.

It could also set the tone for cities like Harker Heights, which is about to vote for a second time on its version of Proposition A.

Voters passed it but the city council later struck it down.

In 2022, the Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously authorized the lawsuit.

However, newly elected Precinct 4 Commissioner Louie Minor, wasn’t in office and now opposes the lawsuit.

“I think it’s a big waste of time,” said Minor.

He continues, “To me, it’s obvious where this city stands on this. Almost 70% of people voted for this to pass. So we expect the city to stand up for the citizens and push back on this. “

Commissioner Minor also encourages Harker Heights residents to be aware of what their city officials are doing and make sure they support your beliefs.

Nichols says Bell County and district officials want to undo Proposition “A” permanently.