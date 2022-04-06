AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you know a young Liam or Olivia? Chances are you do. They’re the most popular baby names in both Texas and the United States.

Names.org released its predictions for the most popular baby names in 2022. In Texas, Liam tops the list for boys for the fourth year in a row. Olivia remains the most popular name in the state for a second year.

The website predicts more than 2,400 Liams will be born in Texas this year. Meanwhile, an estimated 18,960 Liams will be born across the country.

Five names appear in the top 10 boy names in Texas, but not in the top 10 nationwide, including Mateo, which ranks third in the Lone Star State. Sebastian, Santiago, Daniel and Julian also appear on the state’s list, replacing William, James, Henry, Lucas and Alexander’s spots in the nationwide top 10.

Meanwhile, Olivia tops both the statewide and nationwide rankings. An estimated 1,965 Olivias will be born in Texas this year and more than 16,500 nationwide.

Camila, the second most popular girl name in Texas, does not appear in the top 10 nationwide, along with Sofia. The alternative spelling of Sophia appears in both rankings.

National maps show some regional popularity among some of the names. While Liam is the most popular name in 26 states, second-place Oliver is the favorite in the Pacific Northwest and in several Midwest states.

Olivia is the most popular girl name in 27 states plus the District of Columbia. Charlotte is most popular in 10 states.

New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show 362,450 births in Texas between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. An estimated 3,581,986 births occurred nationwide in that same time period.