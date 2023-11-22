West, TX (Fox 44) –

Thanksgiving is tomorrow but the city of west is starting Christmas celebrations today. Tonight is opening night for the “Light of west” — a drive-through light trail.

“It’ll be a big weekend just with thanksgiving and then it’ll kind of die down those first couple of weeks of Christmas and then it just ramps up,” says co-owner Fred Dodd.

This year’s lights show has some new features.

“We added another tunnel. We added two pavilions so we can have hot cocoa and drawings, and even letters to Santa,” says Dodd.

The mile-long light trail features a million and a half lights–and attracts people from all over.

“I think we’ve seen 32 different states and two countries come through,” says the co-owner.

For most of the families who come…

“It’s a tradition now. So, you know, four years running, it’s a great tradition. Kids just light up when they see the Christmas lights,” Dodd says.

Dodd says the lines are unpredictable, but if you want to be sure to beat the crowds…

“I suggest if you want to come out, and you know, you don’t want to fight some crowds come out early in the month, come back! Keep coming back,” says Dodd.