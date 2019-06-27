Lint causes small fires inside Waco company

The dust from the lint was ignited from the heat being emitted from a work area. A fire was the end result. (Courtesy: Waco Fire Department)

WACO, Texas – The Waco Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 200 Commerce Drive on Wednesday evening.

Smoke was seen coming from the building at Hobbs Bonded Fibers. One of the work areas in the building was shut down to clean the lint. However, the heating source was not completely shut down – but turned to a low setting.

The fire department told FOX44 that this plant produces a great amount of lint from the process they use to manufacture their finished product. The dust from the lint was ignited from the heat being emitted from this work area. A fire was the end result.

There were several small fires in the plant as a result of the lint. Crews knocked down the fires quickly, but it was a longer process of tracing down all the hot spots to eliminate any possibility of rekindles.

Once the smoke readings were declared at a safe level, the plant was turned back over to Hobbs representatives.

The fire marshal responded on the second alarm and met with plant officials about their issues and will be performing a follow-up.

One plant employee was evaluated for smoke by AMR. The employee was not transported.

Source: Waco Fire Department