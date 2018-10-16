List of evacuations for ‘disastrous’ Llano, Colorado River flooding

Active evacuations

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Homes, businesses and resorts along the Llano River are expected to flood “disastrously,” according to a National Weather Service update for the area Tuesday morning.

The Farm to Market 2900 bridge in Kingsland over Lake LBJ collapsed around 9:15 a.m.

The Llano County office of emergency management is trying to evacuate people from vulnerable areas around the river.

Anyone within one-fourth of a mile of the river should evacuate immediately, the Llano County Office of Emergency Management said at 8:20 a.m.

The city of Marble Falls also warned residents to evacuate, including those who are at “Live Oak, Lakeshore Drive, Pecan Circle, Backbone, Barrier Lane, Louise, Edith, So. Ave. J, 2147 W, including Waterside and RV Park. Also evacuate Hackberry and McDonald.”

Granite Shoals police also announced an evacuation of lakefront residents Tuesday morning.

The city of Horseshoe Bay is evacuating residents on Lighthouse Drive, part of Island Drive to Goose Point, and Wenmohs.

The river was 39 feet at 7 a.m. in Llano. It is projected to crest well above the major flood stage and at its highest level since 1935. Downstream, those in Kingsland and Lake LBJ are also seeing a river rise and experiencing flooding.

The water has risen in Kingsland on the Colorado River, showing boats and debris heading under a bridge.

“At 32.0 feet… Disastrous flooding well into the floodplain will cut off and potentially drown thousands of livestock,” the National Weather Service predicted. “Homes, resorts, commercial buildings, boats, docks and marinas will flood disastrously above Castell to Marble Falls on Lake LBJ. Roads and bridges near the river will be severely flooded and dangerous to motorists.”

The river is expected to rise to 41 feet by this morning.

At 38 feet, NWS predicts: “Robinson City Park in Llano will flood. Many homes in Scotts Acres on south side of Llano will be severely damaged and lowest mobile homes destroyed in water up to 6 feet, some washing downstream. Many homes near Castell to below Llano will be damaged. The FM 2900 bridge in Kingsland will flood. Much of Kingsland Lodge in Kingsland will be destroyed. Many homes downstream in Marble Falls will flood as flow backs up Backbone Creek.”

John Culpepper from the Gillespie County Office of Emergency Management reported 8 rescues related to high water Monday night.

Williamson County reports numerous swift water rescue teams from fire departments and the sheriff’s office will help with rescues in Llano and Kingsland.

Shelters opening

The Emergency Operations Center in Llano County is being activated. Anyone within a quarter mile of the river is being asked to evacuate, according to the Llano County Office of Emergency Management.

Llano shelters:

Kingsland Community Center at 3451 Rose Hill Dr.

First Baptist Church at 107 W Luce St.

Inman’s Kitchen at 809 W Young St.

Marble Falls shelters:

City of Meadowlakes City Hall at 177 Broadmoor St.

First Baptist Church of Marble Falls at 901 La Ventana Dr.

Burnet Community Center at 401 E. Jackson St. in Burnet

Horseshoe Bay

Church of Horseshoe Bay Social Hall at 600 Hi Ridge Road

Granite Shoals