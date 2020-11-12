Little boy who died in Lubbock hospital after MIS-C was 3rd grader from Odessa

LUBBOCK, Texas — An Odessa family recently identified a boy in a social media post as the one who died from MIS-C in Lubbock in the last week. MIS-C is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. It is associated with children who either had COVID-19 or were exposed to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Covenant Health said children previously showed up in the emergency room with symptoms of MIS-C. But this last week was the first time that two children needed to be admitted and transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Covenant said on Wednesday that one of the children died. Covenant did not release specific information about the age or hometown of the child.

But a series of Facebook posts by Doughboy’s Café identified the child as Isaiah Soto, a 3rd grader. The owners of Doughboy’s Café identify themselves as the grandparents of Isaiah.

Doughboy’s Café reposted from another family member, “… While Isaiah never tested positive for Covid, a test shows he has the antibodies. Although in the beginning they said this was not covid related they are now saying that this is likely MIS-C. It is something they see in children and it is rare but it is very serious.”

After Isaiah passed away on Sunday, Doughboy’s Café posted:

Isaiah was more than perfect. There was a moment at the hospital when a nurse said “I love your hair! Where did it come from?” His response, “that’s how God created me!” We have so many amazing memories with Isaiah. We know some of our DoughBoy’s family have some as well!

A news report from the Permian basin said grief counselors have been called upon for the students and staff of Ector County ISD.