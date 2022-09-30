DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – Throughout tonight’s 1-hour Texas Governor’s Debate, we polled voters and tracked their live reaction to what was said by Governor Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D).

Shortly after post-show analysis is completed, we’ll make the replay available to users inside this story and highlight a few moments that divided our panel. We hope to have that available by 9:30 p.m. CT.

The stream gave users a blow-by-blow breakdown of the biggest moments that garnered positive and negative reaction from our panel of voters. In addition to a replay of the full debate with live panel reaction overlay, reporter Jackie Kingston is highlighting key moments for tonight’s newscasts. Check back later this evening or early Saturday to view her report.

Nexstar worked with an outside research company to put together the panel of undecided voters. Each registered voter was thoroughly screened before participating. Though some voters lean in a certain direction, panelists said they could be swayed based on what the candidates have to say.

Election Day is November 8. Dates and hours during the early voting period may vary based on where you live.