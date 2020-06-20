1 dead after early morning shooting in Waco

Waco,Tx- One man is dead after a shooting in Waco this morning.

This morning at approximately 1:50 am Waco PD officers were dispatched to the Whataburger at North Valley Mills Dr and Lake Air in reference to an alarm call. As officers arrived, they learned that a shooting had taken place in the adjacent parking lot of the restaurant.

A very short time later, officers learned that a 19 year old male with multiple gun shot wounds had been taken to a local hospital and dropped off in the Emergency Room area of the hospital. Hospital staff was unable to revive the 19 year at which time he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to please contact the police department and ask for Det Reyes.

No other information is available at this time and this shooting is still under investigation.