1 Dead after Shooting in Bryan

Bryan, Tx- Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting leaves one man dead.

This morning at approximately 1:30 A.M. , officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Long Drive for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they located one person with apparent gunshot wounds. The person was later pronounced deceased. The investigation is on-going and detectives are following leads. We do not believe this was a random act of violence.

The deceased has been identified as Roderick Ray Morrison, a 46-year-old, of Bryan.