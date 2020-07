Milam,TX- One man is dead after a rollover in Milam County.

DPS says a Dodge pick-up driven by 45 year-old Frank Randolph Summers III was traveling west on U.S 79 when he hit a ditch and rolled over.

“Summers” was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck.

He was flown to Baylor Scott and White Hospital where he was pronounced dead.