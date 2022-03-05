WACO, TX- The Waco Police Department and detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Austin Avenue in Waco around 1:45 am.

Waco PD Officers received a “Shots Fired” call after a fight broke out.

When officers arrived, they learned that the fight had started inside of the Warehouse Bar and spilled out into the street where at least one individual began firing a gun, resulting in at least two men being struck by bullets.

One of the shooting victims was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The second shooting victim suffered fatal injuries as a result of the shooting. The 30-year-old man, of Waco, is believed to have had no involvement in the initial fight.

At this time, Waco PD Special Crimes Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Waco Police Department immediately.

You can call (254)750-7500 or remain anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254) 753-HELP(4357). This is the 5th murder this year in Waco