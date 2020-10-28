1 Dead in Head-on Collision in Salado

Salado, TX- One person is dead after a head-on collision yesterday.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a head on collision in front of Salado High School Tuesday morning . A 2016 Lexus NX2 SUV operated by Andrea Matthews, 55, of Salado, Texas was eastbound on FM 2484. A 2017 Ford F-550 utility truck was driving westbound on FM 2484 approaching the Lexus. For reasons unknown the Lexus drifted into the path of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford attempted to brake and take evasive action to avoid a collision. Matthews was pronounced dead on scene. The driver and passenger in the Ford sustained non-life threatening injuries.