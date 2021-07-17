1 in Custody after chase with Waco Police, Charged with Catalytic Converter Theft

Waco,TX- One man is in custody after a pursuit overnight.

Shortly before 10 P.M last night, Waco PD patrol officers received a call near 18th and Columbus about a possible theft in progress. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, however, the driver of the vehicle fled.

After a lengthy pursuit that went through parts of North Waco, East Waco, South Waco, Lacy Lakeview, and Bellmead the chase came to an end in the parking lot of the Sandman Hotel at Franklin Ave. and Valley Mills Dr.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Anthony Williams of Waco. After being taken into custody, Mr. Williams was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and was then transported to the McLennan County Jail where he was charged with Theft of a Catalytic Converter, Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and was booked in on his outstanding warrants.

The vehicle that Mr. Williams used last night had been previously reported stolen and was returned to its rightful owner after the chase came to an end.