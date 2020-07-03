1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting

Local News
Temple, Tx-Temple Police Officers responded to a shooting early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Blackland Road near South Fifth Street, sometime between midnight and 2:00 A.M .

Police Say a vehicle was shot multiple times. A male occupant of the vehicle was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with minor injuries.

No suspects have been identified. The circumstances regarding this incident are under investigation. Additional information will be released once it is available.

