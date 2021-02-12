1 Killed, 2 injured in Falls County Thursday afternoon crash

A Thornton man was killed and two other people injured in a three vehicle accident east of Marlin Thursday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Ryan Howard said the crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. on State Highway 7 near Falls County Road 181.

Troopers report a Cadillac CTS was going west on Highway 7 when the driver lost control and the Cadillac slid into the eastbound lane, striking a Western Star truck tractor semi-trailer that was going east.

The 18-wheeler was caused to enter the west bound lane and crashed into a Dodge 3500 pickup.

The driver of the Dodge, identified ass 63-year-old Donald Beaman of Thornton, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both occupants of the Cadillac were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash was still active Friday.

