1 Killed, 4 in custody in Leon County shooting

Leon County deputies are continuing their investigation into a Sunday shooting that left one person dead, led to a pursuit and resulted in arrests.

A statement issued by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 3:23 p.m. about shots being fired in the community of Normangee in the vicinity of Leon County Road 499.

Emergency medical personnel also arrived to provide medical attention to the victim, but the victim died.

The suspects fled and a pursuit ensued as deputies spotted the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle crashed in Limestone County, with three suspects taken into custody and one fleeing on foot.

The fourth suspect was later found and taken into custody.

As of Monday afternoon, no names were being released.

The Texas Rangers, DPS Troopers, Limestone County deputies and Groesbeck Police officers assisted in the case.