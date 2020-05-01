1 Man dead after Car Accident in Belton

Belton, Tx-One man is dead after fatal car accident in Belton earlier this week.

Last Wednesday night, Belton Police responded to a report of a single car accident with the driver ejected around FM 439. The driver,  27-year-old male Christopher Davonte Dilling, was driving east, and hit gravel, causing him to leave the roadway . Dilling lost control and crossed both lanes of travel and ended up on the westbound side striking a patch of trees. Dilling was ejected and pronounced deceased by EMT’s on scene.

Memorial services for Dilling have not been set as of this writing.

