Waco,Tx- Midway ISD has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 at midway high school.

In an email sent to parents today, the district says an 11th grade student came down with the virus. They are not revealing any further details for the students privacy, and say the the email was for transparency, and that they will be in more direct communication with parents whose children may have been exposed to Coronavirus

This marks the 9th case of COVID-19 at the high school campus.