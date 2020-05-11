1 New case of COVID-19 in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting there is one new case of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 206.
The district says there are now 135 people who have recovered from the virus. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Bell County.
11,180 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.
The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.
Here are where the cases have been reported:
- 92 – Killeen
- 47 – Temple
- 24 – Belton
- 24 – Bell County(unincorporated/smaller cities)
- 19 – Harker Heights
For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.
Source: Bell County Health District