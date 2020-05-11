1 New case of COVID-19 in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting there is one new case of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 206.

The district says there are now 135 people who have recovered from the virus. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Bell County.

11,180 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

Here are where the cases have been reported:

92 – Killeen

47 – Temple

24 – Belton

24 – Bell County(unincorporated/smaller cities)

19 – Harker Heights

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District