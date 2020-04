Copperas Cove, TX- 1 new death related to Coronavirus has been reported in Copperas Cove, bringing the total COVID19 death toll to 2.

This latest death is a male in his 60’s who tested positive for the virus on April 7th.

As of today, there have been 104 cases of COVID19 in Coryell County, with 30 of those cases still active. So far 8 have recovered.