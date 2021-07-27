$10 million earmarked for Temple transportation projects

Congressman John Carter and Temple Mayor Tim Davis have announced that $10 million has been secured for Temple in the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations bill.

If the funding is signed into law, $5 million will go toward construction of roadway and pedestrian improvements serving the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center.

The anticipated improvements include a median to allow for turn lanes, marked crosswalks to ease with wheelchair access, and increased public transit to access the facility.

The additional $5 million will be for infrastructure enhancement to the Temple Outer Loop West project to reduce congestion on IH-35.

“With the ongoing talks and debates surrounding our nation’s infrastructure, I am happy to see funds directed towards real, beneficial infrastructure improvements to Temple,” said Representative Carter. “These improvements surrounding the veterans’ medical center will make transit safer and more accessible for the brave men and women that have served and decreasing the traffic congestion on Temple roadways will greatly benefit the community.”

“Temple continues to lead the way in support of our veterans in Central Texas,” said Mayor Davis. “This much needed infrastructure project will provide added safety and decreased congestion not only for those utilizing the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center, but also to those commuting to and from south Temple, to include those attending Temple College. “

The legislation passed full committee and is on the House floor for consideration this week.