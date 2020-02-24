$10 million pledged toward Desert Storm memorial

The National Desert Storm War Memorial Association has announced that Kuwait has pledged $10 million to help build the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial.

The Ambassador of the State of Kuwait in Washington D.C., H.E. Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressed Kuwait’s pleasure in contributing $10 million to the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial, stressing that this memorial, once complete, will embody and eternalize the strong relationship that exists between the State of Kuwait and the United States of America.

Ambassador Al-Sabah also stressed that this important memorial will stand as a reminder to all current and future generations of the countries, soldiers, and martyrs that liberated the State of Kuwait.

Scott Stump, CEO and President of NDSWM said, “This lead donation by the Government of Kuwait is an important validation of the historical importance of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, and is a display of the deep, special, and lasting friendship between our two countries. We are honored and humbled by this tremendous show of support.”

In 1991, the United States of America opposed and ejected Iraq’s occupying forces and liberated Kuwait.

In December 2014, President Obama signed the Memorial’s enabling legislation into law.

n March 2017, President Trump signed the law authorizing the Memorial to be built near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in an Area – 1 location.

In June 2018, a site located in close proximity to the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial received approval.

All efforts are backed exclusively by private sources.

The law authorizing construction of the memorial prohibits the use of any federal funds for the memorial.