10-year-old girl dies in Gatesville house fire

GATESVILLE, Texas – One girl is dead after a fire on Oak Lane Drive just before midnight Sunday night.

In the vital few moments before emergency services arrived, neighbors attempted to save 10-year-old Cheyenne Harrington who was trapped inside the house. Devin Sutton was visiting his grandmother who lives across the street from the burning house when he went into the flames.

I knew for a fact that’s what he would do, that’s why I screamed for him: ‘Devin, find her,'” Sutton’s girlfriend, Mallorie Dunn said. “This is the most protective man I’ve ever met.”

Sutton and another neighbor punched open the window in the front room of the house, where they though the girl was trapped. Sutton went into the house three separate times, only to find out Harrington was in the back room of the house.

“He would’ve been a hero, he was a hero… even if he didn’t find her,” Dunn said.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they pulled Harrington out of the flames. Their heroics were not enough, however, as Harrington died at a Temple hospital Monday morning.

“We cried for a long time,” Dunn said. “Because, like I said, we have kids and so Christmas season you see something like that and it tears you up.”

The Texas State Police Fire Marshals were on the scene Monday investigating the cause of the fire. An autopsy has been ordered to get an official cause of death.