10 year-old victim of Auto-pedestrian accident dies at hospital, suspect still in custody

NOLANVILLE, Texas- Nolanville Police report the 10-year-old victim of an August 14th auto-pedestrian accident has died.

On August 19, 2020, Analeigh Saucedo, succumbed to her injuries that were sustained from the accident.

The driver of the vehicle, Raymond Johnson, still remains in the Bell County Jail and is being charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Johnson was also charged with driving with license invalid with a previous conviction.

