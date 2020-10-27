$100-million DOD Hypersonic contract goes to Texas A&M

The Department of Defense has announced that the Texas A&M University Engineering Experiment Station has been awarded a $20-million dollar a year contract with a total value of up to $100 million to manage a University Consortium for Applied Hypersonics.

“This first-of-its-kind consortium will be critical to advancing hypersonics research and innovation, a key priority of the Department of Defense,” Michael Kratsios, acting undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, said.

“Importantly, through collaborative industry and academic partnerships, it will also accelerate technology transfer and strengthen workforce development to meet the nation’s future warfighting needs,” he added.

The consortium will work closely with the military services, defense research agencies, and other government organizations, such as NASA and the Energy Department.

Hypersonic vehicles travel at speeds up to and beyond Mach 10 and would be particularly difficult to intercept.

Other countries have already been working on developing hypersonic weapons.

The UCAH will be managed by Dr. Rodney Bowersox of TEES, who is considered one of the nation’s foremost hypersonic researchers.