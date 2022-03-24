WACO, Texas – Oncor’s Small Business Direct Install Program has allocated $100,000 of incentives to ProSource Power to support energy-saving lighting upgrades for small businesses in Waco and McLennan County.

This program provides financial incentives to Oncor small business customers located in areas outside of the DFW metroplex (excludes Dallas, Tarrant, Rockwall, Denton and Collin counties). The program will pay up to 70 percent of the cost to replace old equipment, such as lighting, with new and more efficient equipment.

The resulting projects are mutually beneficial for the companies they serve through energy cost savings – and in turn, they reduce demand on the state’s electric grid. Qualifying upgrades include lighting upgrades and refrigeration equipment.

Oncor’s group of qualified Service Providers include energy efficiency providers, retail electric providers (REPs), contractors, energy service companies and self-sponsors. ProSource Power, LLC is the approved service provider assisting small businesses in Waco and McLennan County – with energy-saving lighting upgrades.

ProSource Power will visit small businesses who want to participate, assess the existing lighting equipment, and explain other opportunities to save energy. They will create a personalized plan and select the upgrades and equipment making the most sense for the small business and their bottom line.

Once the new equipment is installed by ProSource Power, small businesses only pay approximately 30 percent of the cost to ProSource Power – then Oncor will pay the remaining incentive directly to ProSource Power.

Those interested can contact ProSource Power, LLC at gvickers@prosourcepower.com, or call (972) 369-7255. For more information about the Oncor Small Business Direct Install Program, you can visit www.oncorsmallbusiness.com, call toll-free 1.866.728.3674 or email energyefficiency@oncor.com.

To learn more about Oncor’s energy efficiency programs, you can visit takealoadofftexas.com.