MEXIA, Texas – A total of 11 dogs are dead after an animal shelter in Mexia caught fire Saturday night, nine of the dogs would have been just three weeks old Sunday morning.

It happened at the Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter, also known as LARAS House Shelter.

The fire killed their new dog momma Petunia and all of her puppies as well as a blue Heeler pup named Ace who was recovering from surgery.

Staff and volunteers are asking for prayers as they say they have some challenging days ahead.

“We want to thank all of our community for reaching out and helping us through our loss, it really really hurt our hearts,” said someone with LARAS in a Facebook video.

https://www.facebook.com/LARASHouseShelter/videos/356000349783384

The shelter says they will be evaluating their situation and where to proceed on recovering items from their office.

They say the shelter will be closed until they can ensure the safety of their staff and animals.

The shelter has set up a GOFUNDME page with a $10,000 goal to help rebuild after their loss.

They are also collecting donations through mail at their address: P.O. Box 1568 Mexia, TX 76667 or on Venmo by searching @LARASHouse.