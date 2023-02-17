Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) – We are one day away from the 11th annual Mardi Gras Ball, and FOX 44’s own Mike Lapoint, Adam Hooper, and MG Montemayor will be your hosts at the event!

The fundraiser benefits the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children” — and FOX 44 is a proud sponsor. The Advocacy Center is a non- profit that relies on the charitable donations of others to serve the community.

Every year, the organization hosts the ‘Mardi Gras ball’ to raise funds for children and families who are victims of crime. Last year, the ball was pushed back to October due to COVID-19 complications.

“But this year we are rocking and rolling right around the right time of the year. Mardi gras ball is full steam ahead,” says Dr. Berkeley, the Associate Director at the Advocacy Center.

He says this fundraiser is something that everyone in the organization looks forward to.

“It’s a really big deal. It’s an opportunity for us to show our support for these families that are impacted by crime,” Berkeley says.

It’s also a way for the non-profit to show their appreciation to those who help keep the organization running.

“It’s also to reconnect with the community that is investing in these services and our partnerships that we value so much,” he added.

The ball includes a cajun buffet, raffles, and live music.

“This ball is something spectacular. We’ve got everything in place and we just need people to come and support as well,” says Berkeley.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Extraco Events Center, and you’re encouraged to dress to impress.