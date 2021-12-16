WACO, Texas – December 16 is the last day of a new holiday tradition, with the help of our friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas, called the 12 Strays of Christmas.

We at FOX 44 are featuring a different dog each day in hopes of finding him or her a home.

Here is Alamo, a cattle dog mix who has lived most of his life at the shelter. Alamo has lots of energy, needs a job, and also some space to run around. Interested adopters will need to come down a couple of times for him to be familiar with them.

If you want to take Alamo home, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454, or go to the shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.