12 Strays of Christmas: Bowser the Australian Cattle Dog Mix

WACO, Texas – December 3 is Day Three of a new holiday tradition, with the help of our friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas, called the 12 Strays of Christmas.

We at FOX 44 are featuring a different dog each day in hopes of finding him or her a home.

Bowser is a two-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who has been at the shelter since October 4. Bowser is pretty timid, so he is looking for a patient and understanding household to give him a sense of security while giving him time to get comfortable and build trust.

If you want to take Bowser home, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454, or go to the shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.