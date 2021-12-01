January 01 2022 12:00 am

12 Strays of Christmas: Clyde the Pitbull Mix

WACO, Texas – On December 1, we at FOX 44 start a new holiday tradition with the help of our friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas – called the 12 Strays of Christmas.

We are going to feature a different dog each day in hopes of finding him or her a home!

Clyde is a four-year-old pitbull mix who has been at the Shelter since June 25. He loves going on walks, and is a very active dog. Clyde knows how to sit, and is ready to learn much more – and go on all kinds of adventures with his new family!

If you want to take Clyde home, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454, or go to the shelter in person – it’s located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

