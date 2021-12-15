WACO, Texas – December 15 is Day Eleven of a new holiday tradition, with the help of our friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas, called the 12 Strays of Christmas.

We at FOX 44 are featuring a different dog each day in hopes of finding him or her a home.

Let us introduce you to Fozzi – a two year old who loves walks and snacks. He prefers to be the only animal, so that he can have all of your attention and all of your snacks!

Fozzi is a medium-energy dog who loves cuddles and loving as equally as walks and hikes.

If you want to take Fozzi home, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454, or go to the shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.