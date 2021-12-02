12 Strays of Christmas: Ipe the Australian Cattle Dog mix

WACO, Texas – December 2 is Day Two of a new holiday tradition, with the help of our friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas, called the 12 Strays of Christmas.

We at FOX 44 are featuring a different dog each day in hopes of finding him or her a home.

Ipe is an eight-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who has been at the shelter since October 29. He is a sweet older guy who is ready to settle down in his forever home.

Ipe loves going on walks, getting cuddles, and just laying around. He understands how to sit, but he is ready to learn much more.

If you would like to take Ipe home, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454, or go to the shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.