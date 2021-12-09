WACO, Texas – December 9 is Day Seven of a new holiday tradition, with the help of our friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas, called the 12 Strays of Christmas.

We at FOX 44 News are featuring a different dog each day in hopes of finding him or her a home.

Meet Mango, a very special four-year-old. He is neutered and ready to go home with somebody.

Mango loves cuddling, and wants all your attention. He would do well being the only animal in your home.

He has two different-colored eyes, which really makes him stand out.

If you want to take Mango home, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454, or go to the shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.