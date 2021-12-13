WACO, Texas – December 13 is Day Nine of a new holiday tradition, with the help of our friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas, called the 12 Strays of Christmas.

We at FOX 44 are featuring a different dog each day in hopes of finding him or her a home.

Check out Moo! He’s two years old, and is a people guy. Moo likes to be the center of his person’s attention.

Though Moo’s not demanding when it comes to needing to be noticed, he does appreciate it when he gets a few moments in the spotlight!

If you want to take Moo home, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454, or visit the shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.