12 Strays of Christmas: Pirate the Pitbull Mix

WACO, Texas – December 6 is Day Four of a new holiday tradition, with the help of our friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas, called the 12 Strays of Christmas.

We at FOX 44 are featuring a different dog each day in hopes of finding him or her a home.

Pirate is a two-year-old pitbull mix who has been at the shelter since July 13. He loves to play hard and fast with other dogs. Pirate is looking for an active home to keep him busy and give him lots of exercise!

If you want to take Pirate home, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454, or go to the shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.